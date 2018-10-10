English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Farakka Express Accident: 7 Killed as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Train number 14003, which was going towards Allahabad, derailed 50 metres from the Harchandpur railway station.
At least seven people were killed and nine others seriously injured as eight coaches and the engine of the New Farakka Express (14003) derailed near Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday.
The accident took place in Harchandpur area of Rae Bareli district at 6.10 am and around 30-35 people are injured, he said. The injured are being taken to the Harchandpur PHC and district hospital.
The passengers are going to Lucknow and from there they will be sent to Delhi by a special train, officials said.
Senior officers, including the district magistrate, superintendent of police, CO, sub-divisional magistrate are at the spot and relief operations are in full swing, Additional Director General (ADG), Law and order, Anand Kumar said.
A National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team comprising 40 personnel has reached the accident site. The state transport department has allocated six buses by which 300 passengers have been evacuated.
The ADG said that the reason for derailment will be known after an Anti-Terrorism Squad is sent for an on-the-spot probe.
Emergency helpline numbers have been set up at the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya junction, Mughalsarai, officials said.
Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction (Mughalsarai)
BSNL -05412-254145
Railway - 027-73677
Patna Station
BSNL - 0612-2202290; 0612-2202291; 0612-2202292
Railway - 025-83288
At least five trains have been cancelled and nine diverted following the accident. All up and down lines on the route have been blocked and officials suspect that the number of casualties may rise. Previously, the railways had said that six coaches have derailed.
Meanwhile, sources said Chairman Railway Board Ashwani Lohani was on his way to the accident site.
Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, who is in constant touch with the railway administration, has directed to effectively undertake relief and rescue operation and provide best possible medical help to the injured, the officials said.
Expressing condolences over the loss of lives, he has ordered an enquiry into the accident which will be conducted by the Commission of Railway Safety, Northern Circle.
Taking note of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed the district magistrate, the superintendent of police, health authorities and the NDRF to provide all possible assistance to relief and rescue operations, an official spokesperson said.
The chief minister expressed his condolences for the deceased and directed the director general of police to take all necessary action, he added.
Adityanath also announced Rs 2 lakh compensation for the family of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those who are seriously injured.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
