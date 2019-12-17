Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

New Friends Colony RWA Files Police Complaint over Jamia Incident

The complaint was filed with DCP, South East, Chinmoy Biswal by New Friends Colony RWA president B M Bakshi and senior vice president Rommel Jggi.

PTI

Updated:December 17, 2019, 4:54 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
New Friends Colony RWA Files Police Complaint over Jamia Incident
Protests against the police crackdown on Jami and AMU students (PTI)

New Delhi: The resident welfare association (RWA) of New Friends Colony that bore the brunt of the violent protest over the amended citizenship law has filed a police complaint demanding action against "miscreants" responsible for damaging property and "disturbing peace" in the area.

The complaint was filed with DCP, South East, Chinmoy Biswal by New Friends Colony RWA president B M Bakshi and senior vice president Rommel Jggi.

Trouble started in New Friends Colony after violence erupted during a protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia against the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday evening. Protestors torched four public buses, two police vehicles, 100 private vehicles and 10 motorcycles as they clashed with police.

Later police entered the Jamia campus and allegedly beat up the students.

The RWA alleged that the "miscreants" created "havoc" in the area and also set on fire government buses and private vehicles.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram