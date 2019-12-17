New Friends Colony RWA Files Police Complaint over Jamia Incident
The complaint was filed with DCP, South East, Chinmoy Biswal by New Friends Colony RWA president B M Bakshi and senior vice president Rommel Jggi.
Protests against the police crackdown on Jami and AMU students (PTI)
New Delhi: The resident welfare association (RWA) of New Friends Colony that bore the brunt of the violent protest over the amended citizenship law has filed a police complaint demanding action against "miscreants" responsible for damaging property and "disturbing peace" in the area.
The complaint was filed with DCP, South East, Chinmoy Biswal by New Friends Colony RWA president B M Bakshi and senior vice president Rommel Jggi.
Trouble started in New Friends Colony after violence erupted during a protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia against the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday evening. Protestors torched four public buses, two police vehicles, 100 private vehicles and 10 motorcycles as they clashed with police.
Later police entered the Jamia campus and allegedly beat up the students.
The RWA alleged that the "miscreants" created "havoc" in the area and also set on fire government buses and private vehicles.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Nike Blockchain Based Sneakers Will Also Test Your Mingling And Parenting Skills
- Tara Sutaria, Aadar Jain Make it 'Instagram Official'
- WhatsApp Delete Messages: Everything You Must Know About Self Destructing Messages
- ISL 2019-20: AIFF Assures 'Appropriate Action' After Mumbai City FC Coach Accuses Referee Used Racist Gestures
- Japan's 'Little Miss Period' is Out on a Mission to Shatter Menstruation Stereotypes