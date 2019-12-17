New Friends Colony RWA Files Police Complaint over Jamia Incident

New Delhi: The resident welfare association (RWA) of New Friends Colony that bore the brunt of the violent protest over the amended citizenship law has filed a police complaint demanding action against "miscreants" responsible for damaging property and "disturbing peace" in the area.

The complaint was filed with DCP, South East, Chinmoy Biswal by New Friends Colony RWA president B M Bakshi and senior vice president Rommel Jggi.

Trouble started in New Friends Colony after violence erupted during a protest by students of Jamia Millia Islamia against the amended Citizenship Act on Sunday evening. Protestors torched four public buses, two police vehicles, 100 private vehicles and 10 motorcycles as they clashed with police.

Later police entered the Jamia campus and allegedly beat up the students.

The RWA alleged that the "miscreants" created "havoc" in the area and also set on fire government buses and private vehicles.

