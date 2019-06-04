Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

New Govt to Retain Autonomy of Prasar Bharati: Prakash Javadekar

Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that the government wants Prasar Bharati to work smoothly and bring new programmes and find new dimensions.

PTI

Updated:June 4, 2019, 5:17 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
New Govt to Retain Autonomy of Prasar Bharati: Prakash Javadekar
New Delhi: Prakash Javadekar takes charge as Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and Minister of Information and Broadcasting in the newly-elected PM Modi's cabinet, in New Delhi, Friday, May 31, 2019. (PTI)
Loading...

New Delhi: The new government at the Centre will retain the autonomy of Prasar Bharati, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Monday.

It was established through an act which safeguards its autonomy, he said after launching state-of-the-art high-definition DSNG vans at Doordarshan Bhawan here.

"Autonomy of the Prasar Bharati is important. We will retain it... We want Prasar Bharati to work smoothly and bring new programmes and find new dimensions," Javadekar said.

The minister lauded public broadcasters DD and All India Radio (AIR) for their credible programmes and coverage and asked officials to promote channels like DD Bharati.

He said the new vans will help DD in collection of high quality visuals from the outdoor spots.

DD News has acquired 17 high definition DSNG vans which are capable of transmitting signal in HD and multi camera production.

Prasar Bharati Chairman Suryaprakash said the public broadcaster is moving ahead in the direction of "Sabka Vishwas" policy propounded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare said a three-year plan has been approved by the government to develop the infrastructure of Prasar Bharati at an expenditure of Rs 1,054 crore.

"There are many channels in the country which claim to be the fastest but DD and AIR command the highest credibility," he said.

The DD and AIR have the highest numbers of viewers and listeners in the country, he added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram