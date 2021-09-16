New Gujarat Cabinet: CM Patel Keeps Home, Appoints No Deputy; Kanubhai Desai Gets Finance

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday allocated portfolios to the newly-inducted ministers, keeping a host of departments including Home with himself and without appointing any deputy. Kanubhai Desai was allocated Finance and Energy and Petrochemicals portfolios.

Besides Home ministry, CM Patel will hold the charge of General Administration Department, Information and Broadcast, Industries, Mines and Minerals, Capital Projects, Urban Development, Urban Housing and Narmada and Ports, an official release said. .

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here