Pak-China Sharing 'Western Technology' Cause of Worry, Says New IAF Chief; Alerts on Beijing Deploying Air Force Across Eastern Ladakh

Vice Chief of the Indian Air Force Air Marshal VR Chaudhari, who was recently appointed as the IAF chief, on Tuesday said that China has deployed its air force in three bases across eastern Ladakh. His statement comes three days after Army Chief Gen MM Naravane sounded an alert on China deploying troops “considerable numbers" across all eastern Ladakh and northern front.

Talking about China-Pakistan partnership and possibility of a two-front war, Chaudhari said, “There is nothing to fear from this partnership. But the only worry is western technology passing from Pakistan to China."

He also assured that airfields in Pakistan and PoK were not a cause of worry. “We don’t need to be much alarmed by airfields in Pakistan and PoK as they are small strips capable of taking on a few helicopters. The one towards the Afghan border is probably for rescuing their own people from Afghanistan," the IAF chief said.

Naravane had on Saturday said, “Chinese have deployed in considerable numbers all across Eastern Ladakh and Northern front right up to our Eastern command. Definitely, there has been an increase in their deployment in the forward areas which remains a matter of concern for us."

Several reports had recently quoted sources as saying that China has put in place new modular container-based accommodations for its troops in several high-altitude forward areas on its side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in response to Indian deployment in the region. The shelters were installed in locations near Tashigong, Manza, Hot Springs and Churup among others, in reflection of simmering tensions between the two sides in the region, they said.

The Chinese side has significantly ramped up infrastructure development along the LAC in the sector. India has been maintaining a strict vigil along the nearly 3,500-km LAC following the eastern Ladakh standoff.

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5 last year in eastern Ladakh following a violent clash in the Pangong lake area. Both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry. In February, the two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in line with an agreement on disengagement.

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the sensitive sector. Gandhi and his Congress party have been attacking the government over alleged Chinese incursions in Ladakh.

