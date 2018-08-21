English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
New India Insurance Assistant Recruitment 2018 Admit Card Out at newindia.co.in, Download Now!
The Tier 1 Preliminary examination of the recruitment for the post of Assistant is scheduled to be conducted on 8th September 2018.
Image for representation.
New India Insurance Assistant Recruitment 2018 Admit Card has been released by the New India Assurance Company Ltd on its official website - newindia.co.in.
The Tier 1 Preliminary examination of the recruitment for the post of Assistant is scheduled to be conducted on 8th September 2018. New India Insurance Company aims to fill 685 vacancies for the post of Assistant in Class III cadre from open market. The last date to download the admit card is 8th September 2018.
Candidates who had applied for this recruitment can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:
How to apply for New India Insurance Assistant Recruitment 2018 Admit Card?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.newindia.co.in
Step 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ link on the home page
Step 3 – Click on link ‘Download Call Letter for Tier 1 (Preliminary Exam) – Exam date 8th September 2018’ under ‘Assistant Recruitment Exercise 2018’
Step 4 – Enter details like registration number or roll number, password and the image given
Step 5 – Click on Login
Step 6 – Call letter will display on the screen
Step 7 – Download the call letter and take a printout for future reference
Direct Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/niaasntjul18/cloea_aug18/login.php?appid=1b8afba5b34abbf75ea447170ac04eaa
Pattern of Preliminary Examination:
The Preliminary Examination is an objective type test and will consist of 3 sections viz Test of English language, Test of Reasoning and Test of Numerical Ability totaling100 marks. Candidates will be given 1 hour to attempt the same.
About Main Examination:
The TIER 2 Main online examination is scheduled to take place on 6th October 2018.
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary & Main Examination. The shortlisted candidates qualifying in the Main Examination will be called for Regional Language Test for the final selection for the Assistant post.
