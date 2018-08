New India Insurance Assistant Recruitment 2018 Admit Card Out at newindia.co.in, Download Now!

New India Insurance Assistant Recruitment 2018 Admit Card has been released by the New India Assurance Company Ltd on its official website - newindia.co.in The Tier 1 Preliminary examination of the recruitment for the post of Assistant is scheduled to be conducted on 8th September 2018. New India Insurance Company aims to fill 685 vacancies for the post of Assistant in Class III cadre from open market. The last date to download the admit card is 8th September 2018.Candidates who had applied for this recruitment can follow the instructions below and download their Admit Card now:Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.newindia.co.inStep 2 – Click on ‘Recruitment’ link on the home pageStep 3 – Click on link ‘Download Call Letter for Tier 1 (Preliminary Exam) – Exam date 8th September 2018’ under ‘Assistant Recruitment Exercise 2018’Step 4 – Enter details like registration number or roll number, password and the image givenStep 5 – Click on LoginStep 6 – Call letter will display on the screenStep 7 – Download the call letter and take a printout for future referenceDirect Link - http://ibps.sifyitest.com/niaasntjul18/cloea_aug18/login.php?appid=1b8afba5b34abbf75ea447170ac04eaa Pattern of Preliminary Examination:The Preliminary Examination is an objective type test and will consist of 3 sections viz Test of English language, Test of Reasoning and Test of Numerical Ability totaling100 marks. Candidates will be given 1 hour to attempt the same.About Main Examination:The TIER 2 Main online examination is scheduled to take place on 6th October 2018.The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Preliminary & Main Examination. The shortlisted candidates qualifying in the Main Examination will be called for Regional Language Test for the final selection for the Assistant post.