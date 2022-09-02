Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said ‘New India’ is the “land of new opportunities”, pointing towards the commissioning of the country’s first indigenous aircraft carrier, INS Vikrant, into the navy. The prime minister said while this was a proud moment for all citizens, it was in line with India’s thrust towards development of state-of-the-art infrastructure.

“‘New India’ is the land of new opportunities. Commissioning of INS Vikrant is a proud moment for all citizens. We’ve launched various industrial projects… (in Mangaluru). These projects will help in strengthening trade and commerce with an increase in ease of doing business,” said Prime Minister Modi, addressing a public meeting in Mangaluru after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of mechanisation and industrialisation projects worth Rs 3,800 crore through ‘remote control’ in the port city. The PM arrived at Mangaluru and was received by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai among others.

Stressing that infrastructure growth was the key for the development of modern India, the PM said port capacity in the country had doubled in the last eight years, and that the manufacturing sector and ‘Make in India’ needed to be expanded for a developed India.

Modi spoke about the central government’s focus on infrastructure development and lauded the “double engine” government in Karnataka for working to fulfil the needs and aspirations of the people at a fast pace. He said the technology used in Karnataka’s refineries were in sync with the vision of ‘Green Growth’.

“In the 21st century, India is moving forward with the vision of ‘Green Growth’. The technology used in Karnataka’s refineries are in sync with this objective. During ‘Amrit Kaal’, India is moving forward with the mindset of ‘Green Growth’ and ‘Green Jobs’,” he added.

He also said infrastructure, increased export and success of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative were crucial to the development of India, and the Centre was on the path of developing such infrastructure for better logistics. He added that superior infrastructure meant creation of new jobs and opportunities.

Talking about the impact of infrastructure development in Karnataka, he said grassroots workers such as artisans and fishermen would get better market opportunities. “Through ‘One District One Product’ programme, we’ll be able to open market opportunities for artisans in Karnataka. Success of ‘Make in India’, increasing exports are crucial for development of India. To support this we’re developing our infrastructure for better logistics,” he added.

Modi also said, “Kisan credit cards have been given to fishermen in Karnataka. We are also working on providing better boats and technology to fishermen to increase their incomes… In the last eight years, the number of cities with metro facilities has increased fourfold.”

Giving a national example of the impact of infrastructure development at the grassroots, Modi said Ayushman Bharat had made quality healthcare affordable for the poor, and had ensured families were burdened by a debt of medical expenses.

“Ayushman Bharat has played an important role in ensuring the poor are able to afford quality healthcare & their families do not become debt-ridden due to medical expenses. With the world’s largest insurance scheme, we have taken healthcare to the grassroots,” the PM said, adding, “today’s India is focused on the development on state-of-the-art infrastructure, as this is the road to developed India. Through infrastructure development we can create new jobs and create new opportunities.”

Among the projects launched by the PM was a project worth over Rs 280 crore for mechanisation of Berth No 14 for handling containers and other cargo undertaken by the New Mangalore Port Authority. He also laid the foundation of five projects worth around Rs 1,000 crore undertaken by the port. The PM also inaugurated two projects undertaken by Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited — BS VI Upgradation Project and Sea Water Desalination Plant — worth Rs 1,830 crore and Rs 680 crore.

The sea water desalination plant will help reduce dependency on fresh water and ensure regular supply of hydrocarbons and petrochemicals throughout the year, as per an official statement. Having a capacity of 30 million litres per day, the plant converts seawater into water required for the refinery processes.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here