With Focus on Investment, New Jersey Governor to Kick Off Week-long Trip to India on Friday
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will leave for a seven-day, six-city trip to India on Friday. The delegation will visit Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Agra.
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks to a colleague. (Image: Reuters)
New York: The governor of New Jersey will focus on inviting companies to invest and create jobs as he heads for a week-long visit to India on Friday, becoming the first governor of the US state to visit the country on official business.
Phil Murphy will leave for a seven-day, six-city trip to India on Friday. The delegation will visit Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Agra.
The focus of the mission is to strengthen economic ties with one of New Jersey's largest trade and investment partners, cultivate international investment opportunities, and deepen cultural and educational ties between New Jersey and India, Murphy's office said in a statement to PTI.
"As India's role as one of our key partners continues to expand, we want to make sure we maximize the potential of our economic relationship," Murphy said.
"We are proud to be the home of one of America's most deeply-rooted Indian American communities, and growing our economic partnership will only strengthen those ties," he said.
According to information by the governor's office, Murphy will be accompanied by his wife and the delegation will include New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) CEO Tim Sullivan, Senator Vin Gopal, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji and Senator Sam Thompson, as well as executives from sectors of technology, higher education, healthcare, economic development, energy and professional services.
The governor's activities and public events will include meetings with key government and industry leaders, including representatives of the life sciences, technology, clean energy, film and media, and manufacturing sectors, as well as company visits and announcements.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fans Photoshop Anushka Sharma With Virat Kohli in His Beach-side Pic And Result is Hilarious
- Priyanka Chopra Says She Morphed VMAs Pic Because She Let Down Nick Jonas by Missing it
- Reliance JioFiber vs ACT Fibernet: All Plans and Prices Compared
- Chandigarh Cop Fined Rs 10,000 for Using Phone While Riding a Bike
- Tata Motors Offering Upto Rs 90,000 Discount on Hexa, Harrier, Safari, Nexon and Others