Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

With Focus on Investment, New Jersey Governor to Kick Off Week-long Trip to India on Friday

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will leave for a seven-day, six-city trip to India on Friday. The delegation will visit Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Agra.

PTI

Updated:September 10, 2019, 8:55 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
With Focus on Investment, New Jersey Governor to Kick Off Week-long Trip to India on Friday
New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy speaks to a colleague. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

New York: The governor of New Jersey will focus on inviting companies to invest and create jobs as he heads for a week-long visit to India on Friday, becoming the first governor of the US state to visit the country on official business.

Phil Murphy will leave for a seven-day, six-city trip to India on Friday. The delegation will visit Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar and Agra.

The focus of the mission is to strengthen economic ties with one of New Jersey's largest trade and investment partners, cultivate international investment opportunities, and deepen cultural and educational ties between New Jersey and India, Murphy's office said in a statement to PTI.

"As India's role as one of our key partners continues to expand, we want to make sure we maximize the potential of our economic relationship," Murphy said.

"We are proud to be the home of one of America's most deeply-rooted Indian American communities, and growing our economic partnership will only strengthen those ties," he said.

According to information by the governor's office, Murphy will be accompanied by his wife and the delegation will include New Jersey Economic Development Authority (NJEDA) CEO Tim Sullivan, Senator Vin Gopal, Assemblyman Raj Mukherji and Senator Sam Thompson, as well as executives from sectors of technology, higher education, healthcare, economic development, energy and professional services.

The governor's activities and public events will include meetings with key government and industry leaders, including representatives of the life sciences, technology, clean energy, film and media, and manufacturing sectors, as well as company visits and announcements.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram