New JNU Admin Doesn’t Understand A Thing About Education, Says Tharoor on Romila Thapar CV Row
After being slammed, the JNU administration said in a statement the letter it wrote to Romila Thapar was not sent to discontinue her association with the university but to check whether the professor emeriti is willing and available to offer her services.
File photo of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (PTI Photo)
New Delhi: Criticising the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration for asking historian Romila Thapar to submit her curriculum vitae, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has said the new management doesn't understand the first thing about education and that universities give the professor emeritus status to honour themselves.
After being slammed for seeking Thapar's CV, the JNU administration said in a statement the letter it wrote to her was not sent to discontinue her association with the university but to check whether the professor emeriti is willing and available to offer her services.
"When a professor retires or reaches retirement age and the university doesn't want to lose its association with that particular person, they grant emeritus status," Tharoor told PTI. He said the status of professor emeritus is given by universities to honour themselves.
"It cuts both ways. The professor has an association but no obligation. The universities, too, have no obligation, they don't pay a salary but they get the person's name associated with them. That's why it's something which gives credibility to the university," he said.
"Clearly, the new regime in JNU doesn't understand this. They don't even understand the value of having such an illustrious figure associated with them. The new people who are running this place don't understand the first thing about education," Tharoor said.
They are claiming they are following the rules, but it turns out the rules itself were written last month, he added. "I am deeply disappointed. It is not just an insult to Thapar, it's betrayal of the very traditions of education we are trying to sustain in our country. It's a shame," the MP said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Deepika Padukone Steals the Show With Her Impromptu Dance on Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla's Ramp
- Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor Take #VacayGoals To Kenya; See Pics
- Lionel Messi's New Contract Clause Reveals He Could Leave FC Barcelona for Free
- Kerala’s First Openly Married Gay Couple is Now Fighting for Right to Adopt
- Has Bollywood Eliminated Homophobia a Year After the Section 377 Verdict?