Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

New JNU Admin Doesn’t Understand A Thing About Education, Says Tharoor on Romila Thapar CV Row

After being slammed, the JNU administration said in a statement the letter it wrote to Romila Thapar was not sent to discontinue her association with the university but to check whether the professor emeriti is willing and available to offer her services.

PTI

Updated:September 6, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
New JNU Admin Doesn’t Understand A Thing About Education, Says Tharoor on Romila Thapar CV Row
File photo of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

New Delhi: Criticising the Jawaharlal Nehru University administration for asking historian Romila Thapar to submit her curriculum vitae, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has said the new management doesn't understand the first thing about education and that universities give the professor emeritus status to honour themselves.

After being slammed for seeking Thapar's CV, the JNU administration said in a statement the letter it wrote to her was not sent to discontinue her association with the university but to check whether the professor emeriti is willing and available to offer her services.

"When a professor retires or reaches retirement age and the university doesn't want to lose its association with that particular person, they grant emeritus status," Tharoor told PTI. He said the status of professor emeritus is given by universities to honour themselves.

"It cuts both ways. The professor has an association but no obligation. The universities, too, have no obligation, they don't pay a salary but they get the person's name associated with them. That's why it's something which gives credibility to the university," he said.

"Clearly, the new regime in JNU doesn't understand this. They don't even understand the value of having such an illustrious figure associated with them. The new people who are running this place don't understand the first thing about education," Tharoor said.

They are claiming they are following the rules, but it turns out the rules itself were written last month, he added. "I am deeply disappointed. It is not just an insult to Thapar, it's betrayal of the very traditions of education we are trying to sustain in our country. It's a shame," the MP said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram