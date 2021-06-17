New Lead Emerges In Noida Rs 35 Crore Theft Case

The high-profile case of gold and cash worth Rs 35 crore theft from a flat in Noida continues to baffle the police department, with new information and angles emerging with every passing day.

On June 11, the Noida police busted a gang of thieves who had looted gold biscuits, jewellery, and cash worth Rs 35 crore from a high-rise flat in Greater Noida. After nearly six days, the flat has finally been located in a posh colony in Surajpur, Greater Noida. However, this breakthrough has thrown up a huge revelation before the police department, which could potentially change the whole course of the investigation.

When a team of officers reached the location, they saw the words “Solicitor General” engraved on the nameplate at the entrance of the house. This shocked them since there is only one Solicitor General in the whole country and that post belongs to someone who has nothing to do with the flat or its owner, as their investigation revealed. It was subsequently found that the owner’s law degree, supposedly from Allahabad University, was also a fake one.

Police have arrested the servant of the flat . On the basis of the information shared by the servant during interrogation, the Noida police are trying to nab the mastermind.

Earlier the Noida police found out that the owner of the flat was staying abroad with his parents and he was seemingly reluctant to cooperate with the investigation.

In the light of the startling new revelations, the police are speculating on the authenticity of the owner’s claim of being abroad. According to reports, they suspect the owner of having gone into hiding with his family. The fact that the owner did not report the theft from his flat has also strengthened the suspicions of the police.

The owner of the flat in the posh locality in Greater Noida did not report about the theft in his flat. The matter came to light only after the thieves fought among themselves regarding share of the looted items and cash. Police arrested many members of the gang involved in the theft from the Surajpur area and recovered a significant portion of the gold and cash from them.

