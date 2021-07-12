New Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar Loses Blue Tick on Twitter, Change of Handle Name to Blame?

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the new Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, has lost his blue tick on micro-blogging site, Twitter. The tech-entrepreneur is yet to issue a comment on this.

Sources said the move could be due to change of handle name from Rajeev MP to Rajeev GOI.

Speaking on the Twitter row after taking charge, Chandrasekhar had said the “ministry doesn’t operate on a unilateral basis". “I have just taken the charge. The Ministry doesn’t operate on a unilateral basis and this has nothing to do with individual views and opinions. The Ministry will sit with the new Union Minister and address all these issues," he said about Twitter’s run-in with the government over the new IT Rules.

Earlier, in an affidavit filed before the Delhi High Court, the Central government informed that Twitter Inc had failed to fully comply with the IT Rules 2021 in spite of the three months time granted to all Significant Social Media Intermediaries (SSMIs). The deadline for complying with the new rules was May 26, 2021.

The centre has approached the Supreme Court seeking transfer of all petitions challenging the constitutionality of the Information Technology (IT) Rules, 2021 from various High Courts to the top court.

A BJP Rajya Sabha member from Karnataka, Chandrasekhar has worked in areas such as urban governance and veteran and armed forces issues.

Serving his third term in the Upper House, the 57-year-old son of a former Air Force officer, entered politics in 2006. In the previous two terms, he was an independent. Chandrasekhar founded BPL Mobile in 1994. He, however, exited the cellular sector in 2005, with BPL valuing at USD 1.1 billion at the time. In 2005, he founded Jupiter Capital, an investment and financial services firm.

