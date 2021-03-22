india

News18» News»India»New Mumbai Police Chief Hemant Nagrale Meets Maharashtra Governor
New Mumbai Police Chief Hemant Nagrale Meets Maharashtra Governor

Mumbai CP Hemant Nagrale meets Governor Bhagat Singh Koshiyari. (Image: Twitter/ANI)

A Raj Bhavan statement said this was Nagrale's first meeting with the governor after taking charge as Mumbai police commissioner.

Newly appointed Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale on Monday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan here. A Raj Bhavan statement said this was Nagrale’s first meeting with the governor after taking charge as Mumbai police commissioner.

The Maharashtra government had, on March 17, brought in Nagrale as police commissioner of the metropolis in place of Param Bir Singh amid the recovery of an explosives-laden vehicle near an industrialist’s home and the arrest of Crime Branch assistant inspector Sachin Waze.

first published:March 22, 2021, 19:40 IST
