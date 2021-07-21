New MV Act Comes Into Effect In Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government has implemented the amended Motor Vehicle Act 2021 in the entire state. The government issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday. With this, new fines and regulations will be imposed on traffic violators. According to the notification, a person caught using a mobile phone while driving will be fined Rs 2, 500 for the first time. However, if the violator repeats the same within a period of three years, a fine of Rs Rs 15, 000 will be levied.

Apart from this, several other fines will be imposed on the violation of rules.

If someone is caught driving a vehicle without carrying a valid driving license (DL), he/she will be fined anywhere between Rs 5, 000 and Rs 7, 500. Those who obtain a DL without giving the correct information will be fined between Rs 10, 000 and Rs 15, 000. Anyone riding a vehicle without having valid insurance will be issued a challan of Rs 2, 000- 6, 000. If any dealer, shopkeeper or buyer makes any changes to the vehicle that violates the rule, he/she will attract a huge fine ranging from Rs 1 lakh-Rs 1.5 lakh. Over speeding can also attract a fine of Rs 3, 000 to Rs 6, 000. Fines of Rs 5, 000-Rs 15, 000 will be imposed on those racing or conducting speed trials in public areas. Similarly, a fine between Rs 3, 000 and Rs 15, 000 will be imposed on those who use a vehicle without registration. Honking repeatedly in silent zones or public places can lead to a fine between Rs 1, 500 and Rs 3,000. The drivers of goods carriers will attract a fine of Rs 60000 if they don’t obey the instructions when asked to stop for checking. Those not giving way to emergency vehicles like ambulances or fire engines will also be fined Rs 15,000.

