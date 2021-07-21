New MV Act Comes Into Effect In Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government has implemented the amended Motor Vehicle Act 2021 in the entire state. The government issued a notification in this regard on Tuesday. With this, new fines and regulations will be imposed on traffic violators. According to the notification, a person caught using a mobile phone while driving will be fined Rs 2, 500 for the first time. However, if the violator repeats the same within a period of three years, a fine of Rs Rs 15, 000 will be levied.
Apart from this, several other fines will be imposed on the violation of rules.
- If someone is caught driving a vehicle without carrying a valid driving license (DL), he/she will be fined anywhere between Rs 5, 000 and Rs 7, 500.
- Those who obtain a DL without giving the correct information will be fined between Rs 10, 000 and Rs 15, 000.
- Anyone riding a vehicle without having valid insurance will be issued a challan of Rs 2, 000- 6, 000.
- If any dealer, shopkeeper or buyer makes any changes to the vehicle that violates the rule, he/she will attract a huge fine ranging from Rs 1 lakh-Rs 1.5 lakh.
- Over speeding can also attract a fine of Rs 3, 000 to Rs 6, 000.
- Fines of Rs 5, 000-Rs 15, 000 will be imposed on those racing or conducting speed trials in public areas.
- Similarly, a fine between Rs 3, 000 and Rs 15, 000 will be imposed on those who use a vehicle without registration.
- Honking repeatedly in silent zones or public places can lead to a fine between Rs 1, 500 and Rs 3,000.
- The drivers of goods carriers will attract a fine of Rs 60000 if they don’t obey the instructions when asked to stop for checking.
- Those not giving way to emergency vehicles like ambulances or fire engines will also be fined Rs 15,000.
