English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
New NEET, NET and JEE (Mains) Schedules: All You Need to Know
National Testing Agency (NTA) was approved by the Union Cabinet in November 2017 as an autonomous and self-sustained premier testing organisation to conduct entrance examinations for higher educational institutions.
Image for representational purpose only
New Delhi: In a good news for aspirants appearing for National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET), Union Minister for Human Resource Prakash Javadekar on Saturday announced that candidates can now appear for the exam twice a year and the best score will be considered for admission.
The minister further said that National Testing Agency has been tasked to conduct NEET, JEE, NET exams, which until now was being organised by CBSE. Besides, Javadekar made several key announcements. Here are top 10 developments that students must watch out for.
1. Javadekar said the National Eligibility Test (NET) would be conducted in December, the JEE (Mains) would be conducted in January and April, and NEET would be held in February and May.
2. All these exams would be computer-based and that students can practice at home or at authorised computer centres free of cost. The details of such centres would be announced soon.
3. NTA will establish a network of test practice centres for students of rural areas so that everyone will have an opportunity to practice before the exam.
4. Schools/engineering colleges with computer centres would be identified and kept open on Saturday/Sunday starting from 3rd week of August. Any student can use the facility free of charge.
5. Each exam will be conducted on four to five dates.
6. Syllabus, question format, language and fees won't change.
7. Candidates can also appear for JEE (Mains) twice or just once.
8. The examinations will be conducted in online (computer based) mode only, beginning from next exam, which is UGC-NET.
9. These exams will use highly secured IT software and encryption to ensure delivery of tests just in time. This will ensure no leakages and other malpractices.
10. All the above mentioned examinations will be held in existing number of languages.
National Testing Agency (NTA) was approved by the Union Cabinet in November 2017 as an autonomous and self-sustained premier testing organization to conduct entrance examinations for higher educational institutions.
The agency will hire experts, researchers, statisticians, psychometricians and education specialists to bring 'qualitative difference' in the examination process. Special 'test item writers' will also be on board. The item writers would be trained to ensure that the quality of questions is according to the test design. The experts, statisticians and item writers/subject matter experts are already identified for being inducted into NTA.
Exams and Tentative Schedule
UGC-NET in Dec 2018: (tentative schedule)
Online submission of application forms: 01.09.2018 to 30.09.2018
Dates of examination: 02.12.2018 to 16.12.2018 (two shifts per day on Saturdays and Sundays)
Declaration of results: Last week of January 2019
JEE (Main) in Jan 2019 and April 2019: tentative schedule
A. Jan 2019 Exam
Online submission of application forms: 01.09.2018 to 30.09.2018
Dates of examination: Between 06.01.2019 to 20.01.2019 (8 different sittings, and candidate can choose any one)
Declaration of results: First week of Feb 2019
B. April 2019 Exam
Online submission of application forms: Second week of Feb 2019
Dates of examination: Between 07.04.2019 to 21.04.2019 (8 different sittings, and candidate can choose any one)
Declaration of results: First week of May 2019
NEET (UG) in Feb 2019 and May 2019
A. Feb 2019 Exam
Online submission of application forms: 01.10.2018 to 31.10.2018
Dates of examination: Between 03.02.2019 to 17.02.2019 (8 different sittings, and candidate can choose any one)
Declaration of results: First week of Mar 2019
B. May 2019 Exam
Online submission of application forms: Second week of Mar 2019
Dates of examination: Between 12.05.2019 to 26.05.2019 (8 different sittings, and candidate can choose any one)
Declaration of results: First week of June 2019
CMAT and GPAT in Jan 2019
Online submission of application forms: 22.10.2018 to 15.12.2018
Dates of examination: 27.01.2019
Declaration of results: First week of Feb 2019
Also Watch
The minister further said that National Testing Agency has been tasked to conduct NEET, JEE, NET exams, which until now was being organised by CBSE. Besides, Javadekar made several key announcements. Here are top 10 developments that students must watch out for.
1. Javadekar said the National Eligibility Test (NET) would be conducted in December, the JEE (Mains) would be conducted in January and April, and NEET would be held in February and May.
2. All these exams would be computer-based and that students can practice at home or at authorised computer centres free of cost. The details of such centres would be announced soon.
3. NTA will establish a network of test practice centres for students of rural areas so that everyone will have an opportunity to practice before the exam.
4. Schools/engineering colleges with computer centres would be identified and kept open on Saturday/Sunday starting from 3rd week of August. Any student can use the facility free of charge.
5. Each exam will be conducted on four to five dates.
6. Syllabus, question format, language and fees won't change.
7. Candidates can also appear for JEE (Mains) twice or just once.
8. The examinations will be conducted in online (computer based) mode only, beginning from next exam, which is UGC-NET.
9. These exams will use highly secured IT software and encryption to ensure delivery of tests just in time. This will ensure no leakages and other malpractices.
10. All the above mentioned examinations will be held in existing number of languages.
National Testing Agency (NTA) was approved by the Union Cabinet in November 2017 as an autonomous and self-sustained premier testing organization to conduct entrance examinations for higher educational institutions.
The agency will hire experts, researchers, statisticians, psychometricians and education specialists to bring 'qualitative difference' in the examination process. Special 'test item writers' will also be on board. The item writers would be trained to ensure that the quality of questions is according to the test design. The experts, statisticians and item writers/subject matter experts are already identified for being inducted into NTA.
Exams and Tentative Schedule
UGC-NET in Dec 2018: (tentative schedule)
Online submission of application forms: 01.09.2018 to 30.09.2018
Dates of examination: 02.12.2018 to 16.12.2018 (two shifts per day on Saturdays and Sundays)
Declaration of results: Last week of January 2019
JEE (Main) in Jan 2019 and April 2019: tentative schedule
A. Jan 2019 Exam
Online submission of application forms: 01.09.2018 to 30.09.2018
Dates of examination: Between 06.01.2019 to 20.01.2019 (8 different sittings, and candidate can choose any one)
Declaration of results: First week of Feb 2019
B. April 2019 Exam
Online submission of application forms: Second week of Feb 2019
Dates of examination: Between 07.04.2019 to 21.04.2019 (8 different sittings, and candidate can choose any one)
Declaration of results: First week of May 2019
NEET (UG) in Feb 2019 and May 2019
A. Feb 2019 Exam
Online submission of application forms: 01.10.2018 to 31.10.2018
Dates of examination: Between 03.02.2019 to 17.02.2019 (8 different sittings, and candidate can choose any one)
Declaration of results: First week of Mar 2019
B. May 2019 Exam
Online submission of application forms: Second week of Mar 2019
Dates of examination: Between 12.05.2019 to 26.05.2019 (8 different sittings, and candidate can choose any one)
Declaration of results: First week of June 2019
CMAT and GPAT in Jan 2019
Online submission of application forms: 22.10.2018 to 15.12.2018
Dates of examination: 27.01.2019
Declaration of results: First week of Feb 2019
Also Watch
-
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
-
Tuesday 03 July , 2018
Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
AAP Hails Supreme Court Verdict on Delhi Power Tussle
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Amidst Political One-Upmanship, Ganga Continues to Suffer
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Thailand Cave Rescue : Rescue Operations Begin for 12 Thai Boys and Football Coach
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 The Amarnath Yatra Begins, Amid Heavy Security and Harsh Weather Conditions
Tuesday 03 July , 2018 Road Overbridge collapses amid heavy rainfall in Mumbai
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Enjoy a Late Night Dinner at Her Place; See Photos
- Deepika Padukone's Dance for Her 'Hottie' Ranveer Singh is Hard to Miss, Watch Video
- MS Dhoni Turns 37, Celebrates Birthday With Family and Teammates
- Sacred Games: Would Have Turned it Down if it Were in English: Anurag Kashyap and Nawazuddin Siddiqui
- NASA is Ready For Its Journey to The Sun With a Revolutionary New Heat Shield