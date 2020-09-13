New Office Bearers Appointed In BJP's AP Unit

Amaravati:: The Andhra Pradesh unit of Bharatiya Janata Party has got a new set of office-bearers as the new president reconstituted the state committee with 26 members on Sunday. Somu Veerraju, the MLC who recently took over as the state BJP president, appointed 10 vice-presidents, five general secretaries and 10 secretaries, besides a treasurer, maintaining a balance between the three regions of AP.

MLC P V N Madhav has been appointed as a general secretary, while S Vishnuvardhan Reddy got elevated to the post. Former MLAs P Vishnu Kumar Raju, C Adinarayana Reddy, Ravela Kishore Babu and Nimmaka Jayaraju have been made state vice-presidents of the party.

N Ramesh Naidu, who was heading the partys youth wing, has now been made the state BJP secretary. Former chairman of Guntur Zilla Parishad Pathuri Nagabhushanam was also appointed as a secretary.

V Satya Murthy will be the treasurer and in-charge of the state party headquarters, a BJP press release said. Simultaneously, Veerraju also appointed new chiefs to the various wings of the state BJP.

Surendra Mohan of Visakhapatnam has been made the president of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, the youth wing, while Nirmala Kishore of Eluru has been appointed president of Mahila Morcha, the womens wing. Veerraju also appointed six leaders as the new spokespersons of the state BJP.

