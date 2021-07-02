New Oxygen Plant Built In Haryana’s Jind District

When the second COVID-19 wave hit the nation, we would daily come across incidents of oxygen shortage. Then, there was a time when relatives and friends of patients sought help on social media platforms. From finding oxygen cylinders to medicines to hospital beds, people in large numbers came out to help the ones in need. Now, to make things better for the future, Haryana’s Narwana town has set up an oxygen plant. The new oxygen plant has been constructed with the help of the Jind district administration. This plant will produce one metric ton of oxygen on a daily basis.

As per requirement, the capacity can be increased to two metric tons per day. Nilima, Deputy Director cum General Manager of District Industries Center, said on Friday that during the surge in coronavirus cases, most of the oxygen had to be ordered from outside the district.

As per the instructions of Deputy Commissioner Dr Aditya Dahiya, the district administration has been given the task of setting up several oxygen plants, to make the city self-sufficient.

One such oxygen plant has already been set up by Northern Boiler and Private Limited in collaboration with the district administration. Dr Dahiya further said that any person or organisation can set up the oxygen plant.

The technical team that built the oxygen plant believes that the purity of the oxygen produced by this plant is more than an impressive 95%.

The owner of the first oxygen plant, Satpal, said that the main objective of setting up the plant was to serve the people and not to make a profit.

He further stated that in view of the deteriorating condition of the patients due to lack of oxygen during the pandemic, the idea of setting up the plant came to his mind. With the help of the district administration, they were successfully able to build the first oxygen plant, which can now be used to achieve the objectives.

