New Pension, Ration Cards to be Distributed From March: Andhra Pradesh Minister Botsa Satyanarayana
Satyanarayana also said that municipal elections in the state would be held after the High Court passes judgment on the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to implement 59 per cent reservation in local body polls.
Representative Image
Machilipatnam: New pension and ration cards would be distributed in Andhra Pradesh from March this year, state Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said on Saturday.
He also said that 54 lakh people would get their pensions delivered at their doorstep on March 1. It is part of the state government's initiative of doorstep delivery of services through ward and village volunteer system.
Satyanarayana also said that municipal elections in the state would be held after the High Court passes judgment on the Andhra Pradesh government's decision to implement 59 per cent reservation in local body polls.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Tuesday 25 February , 2020 Can Coronavirus Threaten China’s Position As An Economic Superpower? | Crux +
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 What Did Donald Trump's Visit Achieve For India & USA? | Crux+
-
Wednesday 26 February , 2020 Scientists Discover First Ever Lifeform That Doesn't Need Oxygen To Survive
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Is Why Daniel Craig Was Not 'Allowed' To Drive The Iconic James Bond Car
- Stone Tools Show Humans in India May have Survived Supervolcanic Eruption 74,000 Years Ago
- Save Money For a New House on This Super Earth That Scientists Are Sure Can Host Life
- Big Bang Theory, Part 2? Scientists Have Discovered The Biggest Explosion in The Universe
- Meet the Young Girls from a Maharashtra Village Trying to Represent India in World Robotics