Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

New Petition in Karnataka HC Seeks to Cancel Godman Nityananda’s Bail in 2010 Rape Case

The former Nityananda disciple has also filed another petition, asking for transfer of the case from the Ramanagar court to another district, citing slow progress.

Deepa Balakrishnan | CNN-News18deepab18

Updated:January 24, 2020, 7:46 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
New Petition in Karnataka HC Seeks to Cancel Godman Nityananda’s Bail in 2010 Rape Case
File photo of Nithyananda.

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has issued a notice to the state government, seeking its response on a petition seeking to cancel godman Nityananda’s bail. The case will again be heard in a week.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by Lenin Karuppan, a former Nityananda disciple, who turned whistle-blower against the godman's deeds (and misdeeds) nearly a decade ago. Karuppan had sought the cancellation of Nityananda's bail as he had repeatedly failed to appear for any of the trial hearings.

The self-styled godman had been granted bail in a rape case in 2010, and the trial in that case had begun just two years ago. The delay in trial was caused because he had questioned the case at different levels, going all the way to the Supreme Court to get the charges against him quashed. His efforts went in vain as proceedings against him began in 2018.

"For the last one and a half years, he has not appeared for any of the hearings. There have been more than 45 hearings. Based on the court documents, I filed the application to cancel his bail," Karuppan told News18.

Karuppan’s petition also alleges that Nityananda has made false claims in his representations to the court.

Karuppan has also filed another petition, asking for transfer of the case from the Ramanagar court to another district, citing slow progress. This petition is being heard by another bench in the High Court.

The petitions come amid reports that Nityananda has fled the country to an unknown location, possibly in mid-2018, just around the time his passport validity expired. There are many versions on where he could be -- whether in Ecuador or Haiti.

The Ecuador Embassy had released a statement that he had tried to seek refuge in the country, but was denied.

Nityananda now faces fresh allegations of kidnapping, with the father of two of his female disciples filing a case against him. The Gujarat police last week issued a blue-corner notice against him regarding the same.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram