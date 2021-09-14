New Platforms, Facilities for Vaishno Devi Devotees At Jammu's Katra Railway Station

Devotees who come to take blessings at the Vaishno Devi Temple will now get more facilities at the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. The foundation stone for enhanced infrastructure and passenger amenities at the station was laid in the presence of Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday.

As part of the enhanced infrastructure, two more platforms will be built at the railway station. On Monday, the foundation stone of both these platforms was laid by a woman employee of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) in the presence of Vaishnaw. The officials said that the project will be completed in a year at the cost of Rs 29 crore. The officials also briefed the minister about the ongoing works at the railway station.

Presently, there are three platforms at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station, but the number of trains carrying devotees is increasing. Hence, two more platforms are being built.

The facilities of maintenance vehicles, inspection vehicles, fire fighting vehicles,s etc. will also be increased at the railway station. The project has been targeted to be completed by December 2022.

Vaishnaw, the Union minister for railways and communications, visited Reasi district as part of the Central government’s public outreach programme for Jammu and Kashmir.

Co-passengers shared their experience of travelling in Vande Bharat Express. pic.twitter.com/qVeOeicNmC— Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) September 13, 2021

After inspecting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra railway station, he left for Jammu by Vande Bharat Express train and interacted with co-passengers en route to know their views and reactions on the train services.

The passengers were very surprised to see the Railway Minister travelling with them. Some passengers also suggested improvements in the rail system. Many people thanked the central government for the better quality of rail services, cleanliness and passenger amenities in recent years.

