New Pragati Maidan Will Host G-20 Summit in 2023: Piyush Goyal

Heaping praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s PM Gati Shakti plan that was launched on Wednesday, Union minister Piyush Goyal said that the new Pragati Maidan will host the G-20 summit in 2023.

“PM GatiShakti-National Master Plan will give a push and direction to various development plans. It will also encourage investments. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the G-20 summit will be held at Pragati Maidan in 2023 for the first time," Goyal was quoted as saying by ANI.

PM Modi on Wednesday launched a Rs 100 lakh crore national master plan for multi-modal connectivity that aims to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy. PM Gati Shakti targets to cut logistic costs, increase cargo handling capacity and reduce the turnaround time, Modi said at a function to launch the plan.

The plan aims to lend more power and speed to projects by connecting all concerned departments on one platform, he said, adding the infrastructure schemes of various ministries and state governments will be designed and executed with a common vision. Modi said taxpayers’ money in the past was ‘insulted’ through a lethargic approach to development work, with departments working in silos and there was no coordination on projects.

“Spread over 72,000 sq km, eight exhibition halls will be constructed. The new ICC Centre is currently under construction. Underground parking has a capacity of more than 8,000 vehicles," Goyal said.

Development, Modi said, is not possible without quality infrastructure and the government has now resolved to develop it in a holistic manner. Gati Shakti joins different departments for the coordinated development of projects from road to railways, aviation to agriculture, the Prime Minister said.

Stating that high logistics cost in India at 13 per cent of GDP was impacting competitiveness in exports, he said PM Gati Shakti is aimed at reducing logistic cost and turnaround time. This, he said, will give a boost to India as an investment destination.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.