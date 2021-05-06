New PSA Oxygen Generation Plant Set Up At Kochi Hospital

A PSA oxygen generator plant becomes operational at the Kalamassery Medical College in the Ernakulam district. This is the first of the four PSA plants granted by the central government.

With this plant being operational, it will decrease the hospital’s dependence on oxygen from outside. The Kalamassery Medical College is one of the major Covid hospitals in the district.

Dr Ganesh Kumar, District Medical officer, Ernakulam, said that the plant absorbs oxygen from the atmosphere, compresses it to increase the density to 95% and provides it to the patients through pipeline.

“We can provide this oxygen to 250 beds set up at the hospital. It has a concentration of 95%. However, since ICU and OT requires 100% pure oxygen that will be sourced from outside. With this plant we can considerably decrease the dependence on oxygen from outside. This will be really helpful to overcome the present outbreak,” Dr Ganesh Kumar said.

The plant is the smallest among the four projects. The plant was commissioned at an estimated cost of Rs 1.5 crore.

The plant that will remain operational round the clock can generate up to 600 liters of oxygen per minute.

After Tuesday’s trial run turned a success, full-fledged operation commenced on Thursday.

The purity of the oxygen has been found to be 94-95 percent and it will be provided to the eight wards in which Covid patients are being treated as operation theaters and ICU requires oxygen with more purity, liquid oxygen supply will continue here.

Ernakulam is one of the worst affected districts in the country as far as Covid is concerned and about 6,000 cases have been reported on Thursday from the district. All villages in the district which had a test positivity rate of 25 percent had gone into a complete lockdown from Thursday and Kerala is going for a complete lockdown from Saturday.

