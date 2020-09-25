New Pune Top Cop Sidesteps Query On Wadhawan Controversy

Pune: Newly-appointed Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta on Friday said basic policing and use of technology will be his priorities in the new role. However, Gupta refused to speak about the controversy that erupted after he gave a travel pass during the coronavirus-induced lockdown to DHFL scam accused Wadhawans.

He was later given a clean chit by a state government committee looking into the incident. “The emphasis will be on basic policing and use of technology to ensure justice for the common man,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a book launch here.

Speaking on the COVID-19 situation in the police force here, he said seven personnel had died in Pune due to the infection and the effort would be to ensure fatalities doe not rise. Queried about the incident involving the Wadhawans, Gupta only said “it was an incident that is over”.

Crime fiction thriller ‘Cops in A Quagmire’, written by IPS officer Sunil Ramanand, was released here at the commissionerate.

