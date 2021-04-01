New Railway Track from Indore to Nimar Kheri Gets Approval

Two months after the broad gauge railway line has been laid as part of new route from Indore to Nimar Kheri was completed, an inspection was conducted by the Commission of Railway Safety (CRS) on Wednesday. After inspection, the train was allowed to operate on this rail route. The officials assessed the ground condition and as there are no corrective measures required, the trains can run on this line at a speed of 100 to 130 per hour.

Two days ago, an inspection was carried out by western railway divisional manager Vineet Gupta. The ministry later declared the trains that should run from Sanawad to Bhopal, Itarsi, Khandwa. The Ministry of Railways will take a call on starting trains between the cities. Chief Railway Safety Commissioner (CCRS) SK Pathak surveyed the 12-km rail route up to Sanawad and Nimar Kheri railway stations. To do the inspection, he traveled on the route in a trolley for more than 6 hours. Arriving at the Nimar Kheri station around four o'clock in the evening, he took stock of the arrangements there.

Commissioner Pathak checked the quality of other regions, including the rail gate, railway bridge and culvert. The Sanawad railway station will remain closedfor the time being. Joining him at the site were DRM Gupta, senior officers and employees of the department. Pathak also informed about a memorandum given by MLA Sachin Birla. Gupta, who was in charge of the inspection on Saturday, examined platform toilets and other places at the railway station.

Two years ago, the 142-year old Indore-Khandwa rail line got approval by the Indore divisional commissioner Akash Tripathi for gauge conversion of 86.4-km long Mhow-Omkareshwar Road section. Over 35 hectares of land from a total of 268 hectares got approval for transfer. A 14-km long tunnel was also schemed to be built on the section. Though the provision for the same was made in the railway budget of 2007-08, the project was getting delayed due to the section’s financial constraints and demanding terrain.

