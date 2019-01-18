New Rajdhani Train on Delhi-Mumbai Route Begins Operation Tomorrow

Railway minister Piyush Goyal will flag off the railways' latest Rajdhani on the Mumbai-Delhi route on Saturday.With the introduction of the Mumbai-Hazrat Nizamuddin bi-weekly Rajdhani Express, there will now be three Rajdhanis serving the route between the two cities, the railways said Friday.However, this will be the first such train passing through the Central zone, covering Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Kalyan, Nasik, Jalgaon, Khandwa, Bhopal, Jhansi, Agra, andHazrat Nizamuddin and passing through two significant Hindi heartland states -- Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, it said.The train will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai every Wednesday and Saturday at 2.50 pm from January 19 and arrive at Hazarat Nizamuddin at 10.20 am next day.On its return journey, the train will leave Hazarat Nizamuddin every Thursday and Sunday at 4.15 pm and arrive at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 11.55 am next day, the railways said. It will have one first AC, three AC 2-tier, 8 AC 3-tier and a pantry car.The current fleet size of Rajdhani trains on the railway network is 23, with two catering to Mumbai.Currently, two Rajdhani trains -- one from Mumbai Central and the other from Bandra Terminus -- run on the Western Railway.This will be the first Rajdhani in the state which will take a detour via Madhya Pradesh, instead of Gujarat.