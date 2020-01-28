New Record as Rs 12000 Cr Transferred Directly in Accounts of 6 Cr Farmers: PM Modi
Addressing the third Global Potato Conclave in Gujarat, the Prime Minister said India has become one of the top three nations in production of certain foods.
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.
Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a new record was created earlier this month when Rs 12000 crore were transferred directly into the bank accounts of six crore farmers.
Addressing the third Global Potato Conclave here in Gujarat via video conferencing, the prime minister also said that India became one of the top three nations in production of certain food grains and food products due to hard work of farmers and the government policies.
"Several efforts and steps are being taken to double the income of farmers by 2022. It is the result of the combination of efforts taken by farmers and the government policy that India has emerged as one of the top three nations in production of grains and other food items," Modi said.
"In the beginning of this month, a new record was made by transferring Rs 12000 crore directly into the bank accounts of six crore farmers," he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Jackie Shroff Has Won the 'LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder' Meme. Y'all Can Go Home
- Woman Accuses Choreographer Ganesh Acharya of Forcing Her to Watch Adult Videos
- Shah Rukh Khan's Advice to Raj & DK on Their Upcoming Film Together
- Tata Motors to Launch Nexon Electric SUV in India Today: Watch it Live Here [Video]
- Want Dark Mode on WhatsApp Web Also? Here's How to Enable it on Chrome, Firefox And Opera