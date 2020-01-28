Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

1-min read

New Record as Rs 12000 Cr Transferred Directly in Accounts of 6 Cr Farmers: PM Modi

Addressing the third Global Potato Conclave in Gujarat, the Prime Minister said India has become one of the top three nations in production of certain foods.

PTI

Updated:January 28, 2020, 12:19 PM IST
New Record as Rs 12000 Cr Transferred Directly in Accounts of 6 Cr Farmers: PM Modi
File photo of PM Narendra Modi.

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a new record was created earlier this month when Rs 12000 crore were transferred directly into the bank accounts of six crore farmers.

Addressing the third Global Potato Conclave here in Gujarat via video conferencing, the prime minister also said that India became one of the top three nations in production of certain food grains and food products due to hard work of farmers and the government policies.

"Several efforts and steps are being taken to double the income of farmers by 2022. It is the result of the combination of efforts taken by farmers and the government policy that India has emerged as one of the top three nations in production of grains and other food items," Modi said.

"In the beginning of this month, a new record was made by transferring Rs 12000 crore directly into the bank accounts of six crore farmers," he added.

