1-min read

New Reporting Time, Airport Spacing: 10 Things Airlines and Flyers Must Follow After Lockdown is Lifted

The CISF has asked airlines to extend the reporting time to up to 120 mins, so that passengers reporting to the airport may smoothly pass through all the channels.

News18.com

Updated:April 13, 2020, 4:53 PM IST
New Reporting Time, Airport Spacing: 10 Things Airlines and Flyers Must Follow After Lockdown is Lifted
Image for representation

New Delhi: The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has come up with new rules that flyers need to follow once the lockdown is lifted and domestic flights resume. The new advisory has been prepared to curb the spread of coronavirus.

Here’s a list of rules that the CISF wants airlines to follow:

- Reporting time for passengers to the airports should be increased up to 120 mins, so that passengers reporting to the airport may smoothly pass through all the channels.

- Passengers may also be appropriately guided to equip themselves with adequate protective gear.

- Check-in counter should be opened in such a way that there must be a gap between two counters. Social distancing markers should be indicated.

- Flight crew may offer sanitiser to each passenger when they occupy their respective seats.

- Airlines should prepare a questionnaire for the passengers so that anyone who has undergone home/hospital quarantine in the last one month should declare the same.

- Provision of sale of masks and gloves need to be made inside the airport.

- Provision of special checking counter for everybody who has undergone home/hospital quarantine in the last one month.

- Airport operator may detail a dedicated staff with thermometer at all entry and exit points of the airport.

- Sanitiser dispenser needs to be kept at all points inside the airport.

- All airport operators need to explore feasibility of placing sanitizing tunnels before entry.

