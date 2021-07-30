New Resource Centre To Study Upkeep Of Sunderbans Forest, Monitor Tiger Movement

Kolkata, July 29: The forest department in West Bengal said on Thursday that a newly set up mangrove resource centre in Sajnekhali area of Sundarbans, which is expected to get operational in a few days, will focus on studies and researches on the upkeep of the forest home to Royal Bengal Tigers among other species, a senior official said. Braving heavy rain, an eight-member team visited the centre during the day, and inspected the facilities that have been provided and took note of the ones that might be required for the research work, he said. Forest minister Jyotipriyo Mallick, when approached by .

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here