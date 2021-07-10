New special train from Ajmer to Kishanganj 3 days a week

Indian Railways is set to launch a special train which will run three days a week between Rajasthan and Bihar. The announcement came as a huge boost to the people who were regular travellers between the two states. For the time being, people who would take this journey would have to follow the basic guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The tri-weekly train will operate from both directions. According to Lieutenant Shashi Kiran, Deputy General Manager and Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, the train will depart from Kishanganj in Bihar to Ajmer in Rajasthan every Friday, Sunday, and Tuesday.

The time has been set at 6 am from July 23. The train will reach Jaipur at 7 pm the next day and Ajmer at 9.40 pm.

On the other hand, the train will depart from Ajmer to Kishanganj at 12:00 pm every Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from July 26. It will reach Jaipur at 2 pm and Kishanganj at 3.30 am the next day.

The stations through which the train will operate are Dalkhola, Barsoi, Katihar, Navgachia, Barauni, Hajipur, Chhapra, Ballia, Mau, Azamgarh, Shahganj, Faizabad, Rudauli, Lucknow, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Delhi, Delhi Sarai Rohilla, Delhi Cantt, Gurgaon, Rewari, Khairthal, Alwar, Dausa, Jaipur and Phulera.

This is yet another great initiative by the Indian Railways who have again addressed a problem faced by many migrant labourers who go to Rajasthan for work. Pilgrims from Bihar to Ajmer will find it easier to travel to Ajmer Sharif dargah with the new train.

