New Taliban Govt in Afghanistan Will Not Be Allowed to Access Loans or Other Resources: IMF

(Image Reuters)

In a statement Wednesday, the IMF said it would be guided by the views of the international community..

The International Monetary Fund says that the new Taliban government in Afghanistan will not at the current time be allowed to access loans or other resources from the 190-nation lending organisation. In a statement Wednesday, the IMF said it would be guided by the views of the international community.

The statement said, There is currently a lack of clarity within the international community regarding recognition of a government in Afghanistan, as a consequence of which the country cannot access SDRs or other IMF resources. SDRs are special drawing rights which serve as a reserve that IMF member countries can tap into to meet payment obligations.

first published:August 19, 2021, 18:51 IST