New Town Cycle Bay in Kolkata Has Few Takers, But Authorities Hopeful

The Cycle Bay inaugurated by the New Town administration in Kolkata has not seen an impressive welcome from the residents of the region so far. New Town has been shortlisted among the country’s 25 cycle cities with a track running across 19kms.

The track, which is well-demarcated, saw multiple events such as the “Cyclethon”, but there was hardly anyone taking part in them.

Visuals show that few residents even parked their cars on the cycle tracks and in some there were construction materials heaped on.

As News18 asked a commuter the reason of not using Cycle bay, he said that it is a longer way of travel.

Samaresh Das, who is the Chairman of an association of NewTown residents, said, “There are 22 cycle dock stations and slowly people are picking up the habit of availing this. We hope for the best.”

Chairman New town Kolkata Development Authority said he was optimistic about the bay. “The shared cycle scheme is hugely popular. Young people are even going on group cycling to the wetlands and picnic spots. Toto/Auto drivers are feeling the heat: many are opting to cycle instead. At any time of the day, at least 150 persons are on the streets in these cycles. E-cycles are adding further interest"

New Town is one of the most important planned townships developed by the Bengal government.

