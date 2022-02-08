New Tracks to Ensure Free Movement of Mumbai Local Trains Between Kurla and Kalyan Stations

The 35-km slow and fast suburban railway corridor between Mumbai’s Kurla and Kalyan stations has finally been segregated from the national rail traffic. Teams of the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation and the Central Railways, including over 1,000 workers and officials, worked in a traffic blockade of 50 hours to complete the segregation process, reported MidDay. With the track segregation being completed, suburban trains will no longer have to wait for the express trains to pass or vice versa.

#5thand6thline between Thane and Diva has become operational with successful completion of 72 hrs block and running of mail/express and suburban trains now segregated. #ThaneDiva A big shoutout for your support. #Infra pic.twitter.com/AxEsl1BVl8— Central Railway (@Central_Railway) February 8, 2022

The final phase of linking the new outstation tracks with Konkan Railway and the fifth and sixth lines beyond Diva junction was also said to be completed on Monday. The new lines will also make way for 80 to 100 new services and CR may roll out a detailed plan soon. The railways are expected to begin AC train services on the new lines and have borrowed fresh AC local trains from Western Railway for the new services.

Member of Parliament Shrikant Shinde also visited the site at Diva and took stock of the work in progress. Shinde told MidDay that new lines will be a major booster for the Mumbai suburban train services and is going to immensely benefit the commuters travelling from Thane

This recent infrastructure block was the final set of such blockades to complete the work of the fifth and sixth tracks between Thane and Diva station. Starting from the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the blockade went on for 72 hours disrupting the movement of at least 350 suburban local and 117 mail, express and passengers trains.

During the blockade, mail and express trains leaving Mumbai’s Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) and arriving at Thane were diverted on the down fast line between Mulund and Kalyan station via Thane Platform No.5. Up and down slow line suburban services ran through the newly laid slow line tracks

There was a long list of long-distance express mail trains which were either cancelled or shortly terminated at Pune and Panvel railways station.

