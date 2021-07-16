New Twist in Hills? Gorkha Janamukthi Morcha President Binay Tamang Resigns

Gorkha Janamukthi Morcha President Binay Tamang resigned from (GJM Binay faction ) on Thursday, stating that he is taking moral responsibility for two defeats of 2019 and 2021. Binay announced his decision in a media conference in Darjeeling. He left Bimal Gurung GJM in 2017 after BG left hills.

Bimal has welcomed the decision, however, this development has set a new twist in the hills’ political scenario.

Binay has been having differences with Anit Thapa- General Secretary of his faction after they came out opposing Bimal during 2017.

Meanwhile, in both the 2019 and 2021 elections, BJP won two seats amid persistent differences between the Bimal and Binay faction. The sudden appearance of Bimal before assembly polls irked the Binay faction. And Binay’s resignation thus signifies that he is giving a signal to both TMC and Bimal Gurung.

Following the resignation, Anit Thapa on the other hand has called for an urgent meeting of their central committee today. Binay’s remark that he will be in politics also signifies a new twist in the political atmosphere of hills.

