New Weekly Special Train to Connect Mumbai and Bhagalpur Via UP, MP, Rajasthan

The Indian Railways, taking into account the rising demand for trains between Maharashtra and Bihar, on Tuesday, announced a special train between Mumbai Central and Bhagalpur.

The special train to run between Mumbai Central and Bhagalpur will start operating from November 27. The train, during its journey in both directions, will halt at several stations in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Northern Eastern Railway’s chief public relations officer Pankaj Kumar told the media that train numbers 09185 and 09186 Mumbai Central-Bhagalpur-Mumbai Central Weekly Reserved Special Train will start its maiden journey from Mumbai Central on November 17 and operate every Saturday.

The Northern Eastern Railway chief public relations officer added that the weekly reserved special train will start its journey from Bhagalpur to Mumbai Central every Tuesday and its first maiden journey will be on November 30.

“Initially, the train will be operated for one month, and if required, we will further continue the operations of the train,” added Pankaj Kumar.

Pankaj Kumar further added that passengers can book tickets for Mumbai Central-Bhagalpur weekly reserved special train for November 27, December 4,11 and 18. The public relations officer further added that the train on its return journey from Bhagalpur to Mumbai Central will be operated on November 30, December 7, 14 and 21.

According to Indian Railways notification, all coaches of the Mumbai Central-Bhagalpur-Mumbai Central coaches will be of reserved class and every passenger travelling in the train will have to strictly follow the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour during travelling.

The public relations officer further informed the Media that Mumbai Central-Bhagalpur-Mumbai Central Weekly Reserved Special Train, during its to and fro movement, will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Kota, Sawai Madhopur, Gangapur City, Bharatpur, Achhnera, Mathura, Kasganj, Farrukhabad, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Barabanki, Gonda Basti, Gorakhpur, Kaptanganj, Narkatiaganj, Bettiah, Bapudham, Motihari, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Barauni, Begusarai, Munger, Sultanganj and Bhagalpur.

