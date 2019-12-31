Take the pledge to vote

From Tomorrow, Brides in Assam to Get 10gm Gold at the Time of Marriage Registration

Under this scheme, brides will get money equal to 10 grams of gold and the beneficiary will have to submit receipt of the gold purchase to the registrar at the time of marriage registration.

Tulika Devi | News18

Updated:December 31, 2019, 8:42 AM IST
Image for representation. (REUTERS)

Guwahati: In a bid to promote marriage registration and prevent child marriage, the Assam government has announced ‘Arundhati Gold Scheme’ and will be implemented from January next year.

Under this scheme, the brides will get money equal to 10 grams of gold and the beneficiary will have to submit receipt of the gold purchase to the registrar at the time of marriage registration.

Assam finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the scheme is aimed to promote marriage registrations and prevent under-age marriages in the state. He said that the annual income of the bride and her father should be under Rs 5 lakh per year to get the benefit.

Sarma said the minimum age of the bride and groom to be 18 and 21 years, respectively to avail the scheme.

The scheme can be availed by formal registration of the marriages under the Special Marriage (Assam) Rules, 1954 and will reach the beneficiaries at the time of marriage.

