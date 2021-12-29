New Year 2022: Planning to Celebrate in Chennai? DJ Parties, Gathering on Beaches Banned. Check Rules

Amid resurge in Covid cases in India, fuelled by the new Omicron variant, the Chennai city police has banned gatherings at beaches and DJ parties as residents plan New Year’s eve celebrations.

The city police has urged people to refrain from celebrating in public places like beaches or private properties such as resorts and residential complexes, and follow Covid Appropriate Behaviour (CAB). Celebrations that lead to crowding are not allowed. Hotels can function till 11 PM on December 31, the release said referring to government guidelines. From 9 PM on December 31, vehicular traffic would be banned on thoroughfares close to the Marina, Elliots and other beaches.

Many major cities, seeing an uptick in caseload recently, have issued directives for celebrations on New Year. While Mumbai has banned gathering of more than five people at public places from 9 pm to 6 am, Delhi has shut cinema halls, multiplexes and banquet halls. Punjab and Karnataka have also issued similar rules.

Here Complete List of Guidelines by Chennai Police:

• People should not gather in any of the beaches in Chennai.

• Vehicle movement along the roads near the beaches will be prohibited.

• People should not park their vehicles near the roads along beaches and indulge New Year celebration.

• Commercial new year celebrations are prohibited in resorts, farm houses, clubs and auditoriums.

• People who live in appartments,villas and RWA should not gather to celebrate New year.

• Hotels and restaurants with boarding facility will be allowed to be kept open only till 11 as per the State Government’s Covid guidlines.

• Hotel managements should ensure that all their staffs are fully vaccinated.

• Entertainment events, dance, DJ and Music events will not be allowed in hotels, resorts, farm houses and Public places.

• All the religious place administrations should ensure all Covid guidelines are followed.

