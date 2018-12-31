New Year's Eve: Google Doodle is Set to Welcome 2019 With Its 'Party Animals'

New Year's Eve 2018 | Google's party animals are all set to ring in new year as the search engine marks the occasion with an animated doodle, blowing up balloons and chomping on popcorn.The Google doodle features two purple elephants using their trunks to prepare for their party with a clock ticking over their head to keep a tab on the countdown for 2019. The wall is adorned with festoons.In years past, Google has created New Year's Eve Doodles that feature birds.December 31 is celebrated the world over as New Year's Eve. Billions of people around the world mark the evening with parties, celebrations and fireworks and wait for the clock to strike midnight. Often people take resolutions to give up on unhealthy lifestyle habits or undesirable traits. Some also take a resolve to accomplish a personal goal.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.