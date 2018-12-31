English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
New Year's Eve: Google Doodle is Set to Welcome 2019 With Its 'Party Animals'
The Google doodle features two purple elephants using their trunks to prepare for their party with a clock ticking over their head to keep a tab on the countdown for 2019.
Google's doodle on New Year's Eve
New Year's Eve 2018 | Google's party animals are all set to ring in new year as the search engine marks the occasion with an animated doodle, blowing up balloons and chomping on popcorn.
The Google doodle features two purple elephants using their trunks to prepare for their party with a clock ticking over their head to keep a tab on the countdown for 2019. The wall is adorned with festoons.
In years past, Google has created New Year's Eve Doodles that feature birds.
December 31 is celebrated the world over as New Year's Eve. Billions of people around the world mark the evening with parties, celebrations and fireworks and wait for the clock to strike midnight. Often people take resolutions to give up on unhealthy lifestyle habits or undesirable traits. Some also take a resolve to accomplish a personal goal.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
The Google doodle features two purple elephants using their trunks to prepare for their party with a clock ticking over their head to keep a tab on the countdown for 2019. The wall is adorned with festoons.
In years past, Google has created New Year's Eve Doodles that feature birds.
December 31 is celebrated the world over as New Year's Eve. Billions of people around the world mark the evening with parties, celebrations and fireworks and wait for the clock to strike midnight. Often people take resolutions to give up on unhealthy lifestyle habits or undesirable traits. Some also take a resolve to accomplish a personal goal.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
-
Thursday 24 January , 2019
#NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
-
Thursday 17 January , 2019
33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
News18 Analysis: Will Priyanka Gandhi’s Entry Change Congress Political Fortune
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Karan Johar Apologises:'Feel Responsible Because It Was My Show'
Thursday 24 January , 2019 Museum on Netaji Bose Takes You Back Into History
Thursday 24 January , 2019 #NationalGirlChildDay: 50% Of India's Teenage Girls Are Underweight & Anaemic
Thursday 17 January , 2019 33,000 Lamps Lit At Kumbh Daily For Ram Temple's Early Construction
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Would Anyone Do That? Nawazuddin Siddiqui Says No Fatwa Against Him For 'Thackeray'
- Saif Ali Khan to Play Sara Ali Khan's Onscreen Father in Love Aaj Kal 2 with Kartik Aaryan?
- Renault Names New Leaders After Ghosn Bows Out, Jean-Dominique Senard Announced as New Chairman
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
- Marvel's The Punisher Season 2 Review: Despite Complicated Plots, Jon Bernthal Steals the Show as Frank Castle
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results