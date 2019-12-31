Take the pledge to vote

New Year’s Eve 2019: Google Doodle Celebrates the Day with Froggy the Weather Frog and Fireworks

Today, Google Doodle is celebrating with Froggy the weather frog, who is leading everyone to usher into 2020. Froggy has been a regular feature on Google search when you look up for the weather on your mobile devices.

Trending Desk

December 31, 2019
New Year’s Eve 2019: Google Doodle Celebrates the Day with Froggy the Weather Frog and Fireworks
We are all set to bid adieu to 2019 and usher a brand new year. However, any farewell is incomplete without a celebration. As we say goodbye to the last year of the decade, all of you might have some plans to celebrate the night away during the New Year’s Eve. Just like us, Google Doodle is also celebrating the New Year’s Eve.

Today, Google Doodle is celebrating with Froggy the weather frog, who is leading everyone to usher into 2020. As all of you might know, Froggy has been a regular feature on Google search when you look up for the weather on your mobile devices.

Apart from Froggy, a little bird is also seen in the Doodle, enjoying the fireworks that lit up the twilight sky. The multi-colour fireworks include hues of yellow, red, blue and green.

The Google Doodle adds, “Froggy is gearing up for New Year's celebrations in any weather. He says he's most excited about it being a Leap Year. “The 2020s are sure to be ribbitting!”.”

It is to be noted that today's Doodle has been designed by Doodler Sophie Diao. Google also featured a few more weather scenes for the Doodle, all designed by Sophie.

We hope, you celebrate a happening New Year’s Eve, just like Froggy the weather frog and the little bird, lighting up fireworks. Happy New Year 2020, folks!

