New Year’s Eve 2019: Google Doodle Celebrates the Day with Froggy the Weather Frog and Fireworks
Today, Google Doodle is celebrating with Froggy the weather frog, who is leading everyone to usher into 2020. Froggy has been a regular feature on Google search when you look up for the weather on your mobile devices.
Google doodle
We are all set to bid adieu to 2019 and usher a brand new year. However, any farewell is incomplete without a celebration. As we say goodbye to the last year of the decade, all of you might have some plans to celebrate the night away during the New Year’s Eve. Just like us, Google Doodle is also celebrating the New Year’s Eve.
Today, Google Doodle is celebrating with Froggy the weather frog, who is leading everyone to usher into 2020. As all of you might know, Froggy has been a regular feature on Google search when you look up for the weather on your mobile devices.
Apart from Froggy, a little bird is also seen in the Doodle, enjoying the fireworks that lit up the twilight sky. The multi-colour fireworks include hues of yellow, red, blue and green.
The Google Doodle adds, “Froggy is gearing up for New Year's celebrations in any weather. He says he's most excited about it being a Leap Year. “The 2020s are sure to be ribbitting!”.”
It is to be noted that today's Doodle has been designed by Doodler Sophie Diao. Google also featured a few more weather scenes for the Doodle, all designed by Sophie.
We hope, you celebrate a happening New Year’s Eve, just like Froggy the weather frog and the little bird, lighting up fireworks. Happy New Year 2020, folks!
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Fleabag to Mrs Maisel to Typewriter: Here are Our Favourite Web Shows of 2019
- Krishna Shroff Expresses Love for Boyfriend Eban Hyams, Tiger Calls Him 'Poor Guy'
- Cristiano Ronaldo Sports £630k Worth of Accessories in One Hand, Including Most Expensive Watch Ever Made by Rolex
- Year in Review: Tech Will Improve Sneakers, But it Will Not be Without Controversy
- Cristiano Ronaldo Wins Best Men's Player of the Year at Dubai Globe Soccer Awards, Lionel Messi Fans Ask What is That