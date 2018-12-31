New Year's Eve in Gurgaon: Watch Out Before Heading to a Party as 2,000 Cops Keep Vigil

In a bid to avert any untoward incident on New Year's Eve, over 2,000 police personnel will be deployed at 112 points, including inner city malls, crowded markets and border areas, across Gurgaon, an officer said on Sunday.In view of residents' security, especially women's, elaborate arrangements have been made for New Year celebrations. Pubs and bars have been directed to only allow visitors carrying valid ID proof. There is zero tolerance policy towards anti-social elements, Gurgaon Police PRO Subhash Bokan told PTI.All the DCP, ACP and SHO rank officers, traffic police, crime branch and local police staff will keep a tight vigil at city malls including Sahara Mall, Vipul Agora building, Cyber Hub, Sector 29, Huda Ground, Galleria Market, Ambience Mall, Good Earth Mall, among others, he said.Additional police force will be deployed on MG Road, Chakkapur Road and Westin Hotel point. Every vehicle coming from the bordering areas will be checked properly, he added.Bokan said the security measures will come into effect from 3 pm on Monday and will continue till midnight.Teams of Durga Shakti Rapid Action Force, constituted to prevent crime against women, will also be deployed across the city, he said.All city SHOs and crime teams have been directed to carry out regular patrolling in the city. There will be swift action response teams to handle any untoward situation. They include counter assault team, bomb disposal team, police riders team, PCR team, intelligence team, crane and fire barricade team and ambulance team,the PRO said.Special parking arrangements have been made at Leisure Valley Park and Cyber Hub. No private vehicles and taxis, including Ola and Uber cabs, will be allowed to park on the roadsides, Bokan said.MG Road will be turned into a no-entry zone from 6 pm on Monday till New Year's Day. Passes have been issued to local residents, he said.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.