Heading Out for Party in Delhi on New Year's Eve? As Cops Step Up Security, Your Guide for Better Planning

New Delhi: Delhi residents heading out for a party on New Year's eve may have to face hurdles as several routes have been shut and some diverted as police gears up for elaborate security measure on December 31.

There will be heavy deployment of excise inspectors along with doctors to check drunk driving.

"Extra force will be deployed in the national capital on Tuesday. PCR vans, Raftar Motorcycles and Prakhar vans will be stationed at vulnerable points. One company of women police personnel will be deployed in New Delhi District to strengthen women's safety measures," a Delhi police officer said, adding that there will be maximum mobilisation of staff and 20 extra companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) will bolster security measures.

The exit of passengers from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will not be permitted from 9 pm onwards on the New Year's eve. However, people can enter the station till the departure of last train.

Specific restrictions will be imposed from 8pm onwards on December 31 in the vicinity of Connaught Place till the conclusion of New Year celebrations. No vehicular traffic will be allowed in inner, middle or outer circle of Connaught Place. It will be applicable to all private and public transport vehicles, police said.

Diversion of buses coming towards Connaught Place will begin from 7pm on Tuesday.

According to the advisory, no vehicle will be allowed to proceed towards Connaught Place beyond the roundabout of Mandi House, roundabout of Bengali Market, north foot of Ranjit Singh flyover, Minto Road-Deen Dayal Upadhaya Marg crossing, Chelmsford Road near Munje Chowk (New Delhi Railway Station), RK Ashram Marg-Chitragupta Marg Crossing, roundabout Gole Market, roundabout GPO, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Road-Ferozshah Road Crossing, Jai Singh Road-Bangla Sahib Lane and the roundabout of Windsor Place.

Parking facilities will be available only at specific locations in the vicinity of Connaught Place such as near Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk on Rakab Ganj Road behind AIR, near Mandi House on Copernicus Marg up to Baroda House, near Minto Road on DD Upadhaya Marg and Press Road area, Panchkuian Road on RK Ashram Marg, Chitragupta Road and Basant Road towards Paharganj, KG Marg near Ferozshah Road or KG Marg to C' Hexagon and near Windsor Place, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) NS Bundela stated in the advisory.

The Delhi Fire Services has also deployed fire tenders in 10 major heavy-footfall areas in the national capital, including the posh Connaught Place, to attend to possible emergency situations.

Officials urged people to inquire and keep themselves aware of the emergency exits at the venues restaurants, hotels and clubs they would be partying on December 31.

Around 1,300 firefighters will be on duty to attend to any fire-related emergencies on New Year Eve, they said, adding that all congested areas where footfall will be high have been covered.

Compared to last year, four more vehicles will be deployed this year, the department said.

It had received 85 fire-related calls last year, though no major incident was reported. "This time the fire department is deploying one fire tender each at locations like South Extension market, Gandhi Nagar, Rajouri Garden, Rani Bagh, Chattarpur, Khan Market, Roshan Club, Panchsheel Enclave, Vasant Vihar on New Year Eve to meet any emergency due to heavy rush of people," said Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg.

