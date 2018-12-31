LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Republic Day 2019
New Year’s Gift for Delhiites: Pink Metro Line From Lajpat Nagar to Mayur Vihar Corridor Opens

The 9.7 km stretch along the Delhi Metro's pink line will be operational for commuters from 4 pm on Monday.

News18.com

Updated:December 31, 2018, 5:59 PM IST
Representative image (File photo/ Twitter)
New Delhi: The Lajpat Nagar-Mayur Vihar Pocket 1 corridor of the Delhi Metro was flagged off by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri and Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia, at Metro Bhawan Auditorium on Monday.

The 9.7 km stretch along the Delhi Metro's pink line will be operational for commuters from 4 pm.

The corridor has five stations — Lajpat Nagar, Vinobapuri, Ashram, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Mayur Vihar Ph-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1. Mayur Vihar Phase-I and Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 are elevated stations and the rest are underground.

This section has one interchange station Mayur Vihar Ph-1. The facility of interchange of metro trains between line 7 and line 3/4 is available through this station.

"The new Mayur Vihar Ph-1 station is an engineering marvel as it has been constructed on a narrow road with only 13 metres of width. The viaduct adjacent to the station passes at a height of 23 metre and goes above the DwarkaNoida Blue Line viaduct as well as a road flyover. The new station has a length of 140 metre and has 11 escalators and six lifts," the DMRC said in a statement Sunday.

The new corridor also has the smallest station of the network, the construction of which faced quite a few hurdles, including engineering and land acquisition issues, officials said.

"The ashram underground station (proposed earlier) on line 7 of Phase-III Delhi Metro was a typical underground station box of 265 metre in length located along the Ring Road at the intersection of Mathura Road at the Ashram Chowk junction," the DMRC said.

The PWD had also proposed an underpass at Ashram Chowk, which was to be constructed in the future. Thus keeping provision for this underpass, the rail level at this station was dipped to 20 metre below ground so that in the future this proposed underpass could be constructed above the station concourse level, it said.



