New York Extends Shutdown Order to May 15 after 606 More Covid-19 Deaths, Says Governor
"I would like to see that infection rate get down even more," Cuomo said at his daily briefing, reporting that 606 more people had died in the US COVID-19 epicenter, the lowest daily toll in 10 days.
A man is wheeled on a stretcher at Maimonides Medical Center during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID19) in the Brooklyn borough of New York, US. (Reuters)
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo extended the state's shutdown order Thursday until May 15, citing data showing conditions were improving but adding that "we have to continue what we are doing."
