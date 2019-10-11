New18 Daybreak | Modi, Jinping to Begin Two-day Informal Summit Today and Other Stories You Need to Watch Out For

Today’s Big Stories

PM Modi, Xi Jinping to begin two-day informal summit today, Kashmir Issue likely to be discussed

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will sit down for their second informal summit in the bustling ancient town of Mamallapuram on Friday in an attempt to reconfigure ties strained by tough talk on the issue of Kashmir by both sides.

On the agenda: Terrorism and its funding, trade and border issues are likely to be key in the talks between the two premiers. No statement or joint communique will be issued by both sides after the visit as it's an informal and unstructured meet.

Although Modi is not likely to raise the issue of abrogation of Article 370 the matter will be discussed if Xi presses for more clarity. Earlier this week, China had supported Pakistan’s stand during PM Imran Khan’s Beijing visit and expressed that it would keep a keen watch on the situation in the beleaguered state.

Today's schedule: A red-carpet welcome awaits Xi when he arrives here around 5 pm, with both the state and the central government agencies making all-out efforts to deck up the coastal town that had strong historical linkages with China's Fujian province.

Following his arrival, Xi will be accompanied by Modi to the ancient monuments. Modi will also host a private dinner for Xi at the temple complex.

Ranbaxy's former promoter Shivinder Singh, 3 others arrested by Delhi Police in fraud case

The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested erstwhile Ranbaxy and Fortis hospital promoter Shivinder Singh in connection with a fraud case of Rs 740 crore. Shivinder has been arrested along with former CMD Sunil Godhwani, Kavi Arora and Anil Saxena, while a look-out notice for Shivinder’s brother Malvinder Singh has been issued. The action was taken on a complaint filed by Manpreet Singh Suri of Religare Finvest Limited in December 2018. Religare has also accused the duo of diverting funds alleging that loans were taken by Singh while managing that firm but the money was invested in other companies.

Out in the open: State Bank of India (SBI), India’s largest bank, has written off bad loans worth Rs 76,600 crore of 220 defaulters who owed more than Rs 100 crore each. As of March 31, 2019, the SBI has declared as unrecoverable outstanding worth Rs 37,700 crore that 33 borrowers, with loans of Rs 500 crore and more, owed it.

Nobel Prize in Literature: Polish author Olga Tokarczuk on Thursday won the 2018 Nobel Prize in literature, which was delayed over a sexual harassment scandal. Austrian author Peter Handke was named the 2019 winner.

Caught in the net: The United States on Thursday announced sanctions against South Africa's high-profile Indian-origin Gupta family’s Ajay, Atul, Rajesh Gupta, and their associate Salim Essa for running a "significant corruption network" that leveraged its political connections to engage in bribery, capture government contracts and misappropriate state assets.

Looking out: India on Thursday said it was "deeply concerned" over the "unilateral military offensive" by Turkey in northeastern Syria and asserted that the action can undermine stability in the region as well as the fight against terrorism. On Wednesday, Turkish jets and artillery targeted Kurdish-controlled areas in Syria, forcing thousands of civilians to flee their homes.

The Sky is Pink review: In her latest The Sky Is Pink, Priyanka Chopra delivers a dignified, nuanced turn as the ferociously protective mother to a teenager Aisha Chaudhary (Zaira Wasim), suffering from a terminal illness. Shrishti Negi writes that as Aditi Chaudhary, Chopra is a constant presence throughout, and though the film is largely bent towards tracking Aisha’s 18 years and how she uses her impending death to inspire her to live an eventful life, Aditi’s journey is just as crucial to the film in all its complex, transfixing and wrenching dynamics. And no, it’s not a ennobling portrait of motherhood but a courageous and sobering one.

Rahul Gandhi’s absence ahead of the crucial state elections in Haryana & Maharashtra has not gone down well with the party. Watch this video to find out why Congress leaders are speaking out against the leadership, the Rahul Gandhi impact on upcoming state elections and what this developing rift means for Congress’ future.

Curated and compiled by Chitwan Kaur and Angana Chakrabarti

