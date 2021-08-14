New18 Evening Digest: Punjab Makes RT-PCR Report Mandatory, Neeraj Chopra Down With High Fever and Other Top Stories

Terrorists Planning to Carry Out Major Strikes Across Jammu Ahead of Independence Day: Sources

The security forces in Jammu and Kashmir have been put on high alert as they have received specific inputs that terror outfits have planned attacks across the Union Territory, especially in Jammu region, to disrupt the Independence Day celebrations by carrying out targeting killings of political, religious leaders and bomb blasts in crowded places. Read More

Attack on Ram Temple in Ayodhya Foiled as J&K Police Bust JeM Terror Module, Arrest Four

With the arrest of four terrorists of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), a major terror plot to target the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya and the Panipat refinery has been foiled by the Jammu and Kashmir police. Read More

Neeraj Chopra Down With High Fever and Sore Throat But Has Tested Negative for Covid-19

India’s Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is down with high fever and sore throat, but he has tested negative for Covid-19. “Neeraj is down with a high fever, has a sore throat, and the fever refuses to subside. But fortunately, he has tested negative for Covid-19. He is currently resting," a source told ANI. Read More

Indian, Pakistani Troops Exchange Sweets Along LoC in Kashmir on Pak’s I-Day

Army personnel on Saturday greeted their Pakistani counterparts on their nation’s Independence Day and exchanged sweets along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. The sweets were presented by the Indian Army personnel to their Pakistani counterparts at Chilehana Tithwal Crossing Point in The Tangdhar sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. Read More

Punjab Makes RT-PCR Reports Mandatory for Entering State

After neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, Punjab will make mandatory full Covid vaccination or negative RTPCR report for all those entering the state from Monday. The decision was taken by Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Saturday with a focus on strict monitoring particularly of those coming from Himachal Pradesh and Jammu, which are showing increased positivity. Read More

Delta or Delta Plus, Which Virus is Deadlier? Insight into Variants Behind India’s 2nd Wave

The recent death of a woman from Covid-19 in Mumbai has once again evoked fear in the minds of the people of India. The untimely death of the 63-year-old woman is being attributed to the delta-plus variant making it the third death in the country due to this variant of Covid-19. Read More

Twitter Unlocks Rahul Gandhi’s Handle Week After Temporarily Blocking

A week after temporarily suspending his account, Twitter restored Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s handle Saturday, but not before the principal opposition party accused it of bias. Gandhi’s account was temporarily suspended last week after he tweeted pictures of the family of a nine-year-old victim of alleged rape and murder in Northwest Delhi. Twitter deemed it violation of its rules. Read More

