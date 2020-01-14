Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Newborn Baby Dragged Out of Operation Theatre in UP Hospital, Killed by Stray Dog

The incident took place at Akash Ganga Hospital on Monday. The baby's mother, Kanchan, was admitted to the hospital earlier in the day, they said.

PTI

Updated:January 14, 2020, 7:55 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Newborn Baby Dragged Out of Operation Theatre in UP Hospital, Killed by Stray Dog
Representative image.

Farrukhabad: A newborn baby was allegedly dragged out of an operation theatre of a private hospital here and killed by a stray dog, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Akash Ganga Hospital on Monday. The baby's mother, Kanchan, was admitted to the hospital earlier in the day, they said.

Kanchan's family alleged that they were never showed the baby boy and he was dragged out of the operation theatre and killed by a stray dog owing to complete negligence on the part of hospital staff, the police said.

An FIR has been filed against a doctor and the hospital administration on a complaint by Kanchan's husband, Ravi, they said.

Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Misra said a probe is underway and "action will be taken on the basis of the investigation report".

On Monday night, Chief Medical Officer Dr Chandra Shekhar and City Magistrate Sunil Kumar Singh visited the hospital and sealed it, the police said.

CCTV camera recordings have also been seized, they said.

The hospital administration rejected the allegations levelled by Kanchan's family and claimed that her baby was stillborn.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram