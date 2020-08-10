Newborn Baby Girl Found Abandoned in Garbage Bin Near Udupi Hospital

A newborn baby girl was found abandoned in a garbage bin near the district mother and child hospital in Udupi, about 55 kms from here, on Monday morning, police sources said.

The baby, spotted by civic workers, has been admitted to the hospital.

The condition of the infant is stable, the sources said.

A case has been registered and investigations to find out the person who abandoned the baby have begun.

CCTV cameras in the area are being examined, the sources added.