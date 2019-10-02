Take the pledge to vote

Newborn Baby Girl Found Dumped in Garbage Bin of Community Health Centre in Odisha

A sweeper, who had come to collect the waste from the bin, first noticed the baby inside the bin on Wednesday morning. He immediately informed the authorities of the health centre.

PTI

October 2, 2019
Jajpur: A newborn baby girl was rescued from a garbage bin in a community health centre in Odisha's Jajpur district on Wednesday, police said.

The newborn baby was found abandoned in a garbage bin in the Madhuban Community Health Centre (CHC) premises under Kuakhia area, said Inspector In-Charge of Kuakhia Police station, Manoj Kumar Swain.

A sweeper, who had come to collect the waste from the bin, first noticed the baby inside the bin on Wednesday morning. He immediately informed the authorities of the health centre.

A doctor on duty of the CHC along with other staff of the health centre rushed to the spot and rescued the baby from the garbage bin in a critical condition, the IIC said.

After primary treatment at the CHC, the doctor shifted her to the Jajpur District Headquarters Hospital (DHH). The CHC authorities also informed the Child Welfare Committee about the newborn baby. On getting information, Jajpurs District CWC team arrived at the district hospital and inquired about the condition of the newborn baby.

From the DHH, the baby was again shifted to Sishu Bhawan in Cuttack as her condition deteriorated this afternoon, police said.

