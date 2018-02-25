English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Newborn Dies After Frustrated Mother Throws Her in Garbage Dump in Delhi
Accused Neha, a resident of East Vinodpur, was arrested after her infant daughter died at the GTB hospital on Saturday, a senior police officer said on Saturday.
Image for representation only: AFP
New Delhi: A young married woman was arrested for allegedly throwing her 25-day-old daughter in a garbage dump in east Delhi.
Accused Neha, a resident of East Vinodpur, was arrested after her infant daughter died at the GTB hospital on Saturday, a senior police officer said on Saturday.
"The woman admitted throwing the infant in a garbage dump saying she did so due to anger and frustration over looking after the baby girl," he said.
The incident was reported on Friday and a case of kidnapping was filed. During the search for the baby, suspicion fell on Neha as a witness came forward who saw the woman throw something in the garbage dump, the officer said.
During questioning, the accused revealed the location she had dumped the infant, he added.
A police team found the infant alive and rushed her to the LBS hospital. She had sustained fractures in her skull, the officer said.
The baby was later shifted to the GTB hospital, where she died on Saturday, he added.
