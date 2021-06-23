Newborn Girl Found Abandoned in a Field in Himachal’s Sirmaur

A newborn girl was found abandoned in a heap of dung and grass in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Tuesday morning. The newborn baby was apparently deserted as girls are still considered a burden on parents in rural parts of the country. After receiving the information, police rushed to the site with a doctor, and the child was given primary care. The authorities then sent the newborn to the civil hospital in Shillai.

The child was rescued by a local of the Shankholi village in Ronhat area of Sirmaur where he was on a morning visit to his field. However, the man got scared when he heard a crying sound from a heap in his field. But as the farmer gathered courage and approached the sound, he found the abandoned newborn soaked in blood.

Police are now investigating the case but the mother is yet to be identified. Shillai Police station in-charge Mast Ram Thakur said that the priority of the authorities was to save the child first, adding that police are on the lookout for the mother who left her newborn high and dry in the field.

Despite the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative of the government, female infanticides or abandoning of newborn baby girls are still prevalent in many rural parts of the country. Such incidents keep making headlines, though sometimes these cases also go unreported.

In the Ronhat area, a similar case was reported some years ago. An unmarried girl had given birth to a newborn in the toilet of a hospital, and then threw out the child from the window. The authorities even then had rescued the newborn. Police subsequently succeeded in getting the guilty behind the bars. The Shillai police station in-charge is hoping for a similar outcome in this case too.

