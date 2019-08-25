Newborn Girl Found Abandoned on Roadside Dies at Hospital in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar: Aug 25 (PTI) The newborn girl who was found abandoned on the roadside here on Sunday morning died at the hospital, police said.

The baby girl was found in the bushes in the Charthawal area on the Mathura village road in the district, they said.

She was taken to a Primary Health Centre for treatment.

Police have registered a case against unidentified people in this connection.

It is suspected that the child was abandoned to avoid social embarrassment.

