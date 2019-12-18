Take the pledge to vote

Newborn Girl Found Inside Dustbin in South Mumbai, Police on the Lookout for Mother

The incident came to light around 7.30 am when a passer-by heard the newborn's cries coming from a dustbin near Shimlanagar.

PTI

December 18, 2019, 7:01 PM IST
Newborn Girl Found Inside Dustbin in South Mumbai, Police on the Lookout for Mother
Representative Image.

Mumbai: A newborn girl was found abandoned in a dustbin at Malabar Hill in South Mumbai in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The incident came to light around 7.30 am, when a

passer-by heard the newborn's cries coming from a dustbin near Shimlanagar, an official said.

The police were subsequently alerted and the infant was sent to Wadia Hospital in Parel for treatment, he said. An offence has been registered under section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years) of Indian Penal Code against the unidentified mother of the child, the official said.

The police are on the look out for the infant's mother, he added.

