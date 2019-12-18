Newborn Girl Found Inside Dustbin in South Mumbai, Police on the Lookout for Mother
The incident came to light around 7.30 am when a passer-by heard the newborn's cries coming from a dustbin near Shimlanagar.
Representative Image.
Mumbai: A newborn girl was found abandoned in a dustbin at Malabar Hill in South Mumbai in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The incident came to light around 7.30 am, when a
passer-by heard the newborn's cries coming from a dustbin near Shimlanagar, an official said.
The police were subsequently alerted and the infant was sent to Wadia Hospital in Parel for treatment, he said. An offence has been registered under section 317 (exposure and abandonment of child under 12 years) of Indian Penal Code against the unidentified mother of the child, the official said.
The police are on the look out for the infant's mother, he added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Title Changes to Heated Arguments, Here are Top Bollywood Controversies of 2019
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 77 Written Updates: Mahira-Vishal Lock Horns, Shehnaz Fights with Paras, Sidharth
- Seven-Month-Old Baby Sworn-in as Texas Mayor, Becomes Youngest in American History
- Brazil's 79-Year-Old Granny Turns Lingerie Model, Wants to Make Elderly Women 'Visible'
- Airtel Prepaid Long Term Plan Begins at Rs 598: How it Fares Against Vodafone, Jio